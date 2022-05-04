Arborg hospital, personal care home may face evacuation due to spring flooding

Flooding in the Arborg area has prompted the municipality to put its hospital and personal care home on evacuation alert, says a news release from the municipality.

In addition to the hospital and personal care home, residents in the southwest part of the town 120 kilometres north of Winnipeg are also being told to prepare for evacuation, the news release says.

The junction of Highway 7 and Highway 68 at Arborg was closed Tuesday afternoon due to a road washout, though access to the town is still possible through detours.

However, high-volume pumping at the intersection has reduced floodwater and pressure on the culvert washout at the intersection.

The town has been in a local state of emergency since Sunday due to overland flooding in the area.

It's one of at least 24 municipalities — not including First Nations — that were under a state of emergency due to flooding as of Tuesday.

Residents are asked to call the Town of Arborg at (204) 376-2647 or Municipality of Bifrost-Riverton at (204) 376-2391 if they need help or more information.