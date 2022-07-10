Man hospitalized after entering apartment on fire in Winnipeg

A man who entered an apartment building to search for people trapped inside during a fire was taken to hospital in stable condition Sunday, according to a City of Winnipeg news release.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to reports of a fire in a two-storey apartment building on Renfrew Street near Academy Road on Sunday morning, according to the release.

When crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the structure of the apartment building. The fire was declared under control less than an hour later.

Residents evacuated the building before crews arrived, but a bystander attempted to search the building for people who might have been trapped inside. The man was injured and taken to hospital in stable condition, the release said.

Damage caused by the fire was contained to the suite where the fire began, but other areas of the building suffered water and smoke damage. The City of Winnipeg's Emergency Social Services was called to help displaced occupants of the building find temporary shelter.

Early indicators suggest the fire was accidentally caused by an electrical malfunction, the city says, and damage estimates are not available at this time.