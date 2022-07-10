Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Manitoba

Man hospitalized after entering apartment on fire in Winnipeg

One man was taken to hospital in stable condition after a fire broke out in an apartment building on Sunday.

Occupants of building evacuated, bystander entered building to search for people still inside: City

Winnipeg fire crews were able to contain the fire within an hour. (Kevin Nepitabo/CBC)

A man who entered an apartment building to search for people trapped inside during a fire was taken to hospital in stable condition Sunday, according to a City of Winnipeg news release.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to reports of a fire in a two-storey apartment building on Renfrew Street near Academy Road on Sunday morning, according to the release.

When crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the structure of the apartment building. The fire was declared under control less than an hour later.

Residents evacuated the building before crews arrived, but a bystander attempted to search the building for people who might have been trapped inside. The man was injured and taken to hospital in stable condition, the release said.

An ambulance and a vehicle with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service logo are parked in front of a two-storey apartment building with small pylons on the road in front of them.
Occupants self-evacuated before fire crews arrived, and a bystander who entered the building was taken to hospital. (Kevin Nepitabo/CBC)

Damage caused by the fire was contained to the suite where the fire began, but other areas of the building suffered water and smoke damage. The City of Winnipeg's Emergency Social Services was called to help displaced occupants of the building find temporary shelter.

Early indicators suggest the fire was accidentally caused by an electrical malfunction, the city says, and damage estimates are not available at this time.

