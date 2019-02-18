Portage la Prairie man set apartment ablaze, trapped woman inside: RCMP

Police arrested a Portage la Prairie man and charged him with attempted murder after he allegedly tried to trap a woman inside a burning apartment suite.

RCMP responded to a call about a fire and possible domestic situation at an apartment complex on 5th Street in Portage la Prairie around 1:25 a.m. on Feb. 15.

When the first officer arrived, he saw thick black smoke coming from the basement apartment and heard screaming from inside. After entering the building, he saw the door to the apartment open and smoke billowing out.

The officer ran inside and helped get a 41-year-old woman out of the apartment. He then went back inside and found a 38-year-old man who refused to leave, forcing the officer to physically remove him from the apartment.

The rest of the building was evacuated as well.

Officers believe the man started the fire and blocked the woman when she tried to leave. She suffered injuries as a result of the fire and is in hospital in critical but stable condition. The man suffered minor injuries, and the officer was uninjured.

Domestic violence situations like these are "extremely concerning," RCMP Const. Julie Courchene said.

"It's something unfortunately that's very common, that us as police officers attend to on a daily basis. You never know what can happen, what the circumstances are. It can be very violent, very volatile. So always a a scary situation," she said.

Courchene couldn't say whether the two people lived together in the apartment or what led to the setting of the fire.

"Right now our thoughts are with the family and the victim involved and we just hope that she gets better," she said.

The man faces charges of attempted murder, arson with disregard for human life and forcible confinement.