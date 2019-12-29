Winnipeg couple's missing cat found in rubble days after Boxing Day apartment fire

A missing cat has been found more than two days after a fire tore through a 20-unit apartment building in Winnipeg's West End — leaving 35 people displaced and ruining almost everything.

A worried couple kept going back to the site of the massive fire where their cat was last seen before a major blaze ruined the entire building and left dozens of tenants homeless for the holidays.

SongGirl and Barry Houle were in Regina, Sask., when a fire broke out early on Boxing Day at 578 Agnes St., where they've lived for a year. A neighbour called SongGirl and her husband shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Thursday to tell them about their flaming apartment building.

The two returned to the city that same day and regularly visited the fire scene with Tux's favourite food and treats in hope of finding their lost loved one in or around the rubble.

"We would leave it for him, we would shake the bag, and we would call him," each time to no avail, said SongGirl.

On Saturday, after about 20 minutes of searching the area, which has become a demolition site due to the complete loss of the structure, the couple was losing hope.

"I was already feeling like he was gone," SongGirl said.

They were preparing to cross the street to leave when one of the demolition workers called over to them with an animal in his hands, asking if it was the pet they were searching for.

An employee of Imrie Demolition had found the missing cat while helping to take down the burned out building.

Tux the cat is back in SongGirl Houle's arms days after an apartment fire left him lost and displaced from his home. (Thomas Asselin/CBC)

"My husband and I broke down crying because that was our Tux," she said. "We were so excited."

They took him back to the downtown hotel room where some of the fire evacuees have been set up and went to the store to purchase everything he would need — more food and treats, litter, a pet carrier and toys.

Barry Houle holds Tux tight shortly after reconnecting with his cat. (Submitted by SongGirl/Facebook)

"Ever since then he has been clingy with us, I guess, but we don't mind it because we love him."

They got him cleaned up and cuddled with him all night.

"We're happy that we have our baby back," she said.

In a post on Facebook group for missing and found cats in the city, SongGirl writes: "Tux is doing great. We have been giving him lots of love. He has no visible signs of being hurt. He's been purring lots and giving us kisses. He is eating and drinking."

Dozens homeless for the holidays

The good news renews hope for the couple, who are left homeless without knowing where they will go after Monday, along with several other affected individuals and families.

SongGirl said she was especially concerned about housing for an elderly couple, as well as a mother and her young children.

"I have no clue what is going to happen after tomorrow or where we're going to go. We're not sure," SongGirl said.

A fire on Thursday forced dozens of residents out of the Vesta building on Agnes Street. (Dana Hatherly/CBC)

On Sunday, a spokesperson for the Red Cross said the 35 people from the apartment who were moved into hotels last week are now leaving. She said the charitable organization is helping connect people with alternate supports, like accessing funds available through insurance or the Employment and Income Assistance Program.

SongGirl and Barry have found a new home but cannot move in until Friday, SongGirl says. The same landlord helped line up a new two-bedroom home for the couple and their daughter Raina, 19.

"We're happy that we have a place to call home again, but we're still traumatized by the fact that we lost everything and have to start over from scratch again," SongGirl said.

Crews pull down the Vesta apartment building at 578 Agnes St. the day after it was destroyed by fire. (Wendy Buelow/CBC)

"I would never wish this upon anybody ever," SongGirl said.

She says she will miss her apartment block community, who are still supporting each other at the hotels. After Monday, they will all have to go their separate ways.

Manitoba politicians host donation drive

Federal and provincial elected representatives in Winnipeg Centre have been helping the fire victims get back on their feet.

MP Leah Gazan and MLA Lisa Naylor are hosting a donation drive for the people displaced by two devastating fires that struck the city in less than 24 hours — the Agnes Street apartment fire and another on Furby Street that crews had attended to hours before.

NDP MP Leah Gazan says she has been moved by all the donations pouring in from people of all ages. (Thomas Asselin/CBC)

"The donations that we've received, it's overwhelming," Gazan said.

A drop-off location was held over the weekend at 892 Sargent Ave. on Saturday and Sunday, and will be open for deliveries on between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., according to a written statement.

A room filling up with donations for the displaced tenants including pots and pans, diapers, clothing, sheets, blankets and toys for the kids. (Thomas Asselin/CBC)

Recommended items listed include: