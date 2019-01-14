Apartment fire sends 4 to hospital in West End Winnipeg

One person was sent to hospital in critical condition and three others in unstable condition after an apartment fire early Monday in Winnipeg sent more than 40 people into the street.

Crews were called just before 6:30 a.m. to the three-storey building at 426 Maryland St. While several firefighters worked to extinguish the fire, others conducted a search of the building and found one person still inside.

The person was rushed to hospital in critical condition and has since been upgraded to stable.

More than 40 others got out before crews arrived. Transit buses were brought in to shelter them while paramedics also did assessments for injuries, including smoke inhalation.

Three were then sent to hospital in unstable condition for additional treatment.

Firefighters were called to the apartment block on Maryland Street just before 6:30 a.m. Monday. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

The City of Winnipeg's emergency social services team is helping the displaced residents find other places to stay temporarily.

A section of Maryland, a main thoroughfare in Winnipeg's West End,s remains blocked to traffic.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no damage estimates are available at this time.

The fire is in a building that is mid-block between Ellice and St. Matthews avenues. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

Emergency crews were called to the same street around 4 a.m. Sunday for another apartment fire.

One person was taken to hospital and about 30 others were forced from their suites by a fire in a different three-storey complex, at the corner of Maryland and Ellice.

Fire in Riverview

Crews were also called to a fire just after 7 a.m. Monday in the Riverview neighbourhood.

The flames, inside a single family home on Morley Avenue between Fisher and Hay streets, were brought under control by 7:30 a.m.

There was one person home who got out safely before emergency crews arrived. The person was assessed by paramedics and sent to hospital in stable condition for further treatment.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no damage estimates are available at this time.