City of Winnipeg demolishes fire-ravaged apartment building in West End

A vacant Winnipeg apartment building that has been the scene of multiple fires in the past year is being torn down after the latest blaze.

"In order to maintain public safety, the building will be demolished to prevent any imminent hazards," the City of Winnipeg said in a news release issued Thursday.

As a result, Maryland Street will remain closed between Ellice and St. Matthews avenues through the day as well as the evening rush hour, at least, the city said.

That section of road has been closed since about 8 p.m. Wednesday, when the latest fire broke out in the four-storey building.

Six people and a dog were forced out of two neighbouring residences as a result of the fire, the city said. Winnipeg Transit provided a bus as temporary shelter.

Crews scrape ice and slush from the road in front of the Maryland Avenue apartment block that burned. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

The fire was declared under control around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

Manitoba Hydro is working to restore power lines affected by the fire and estimates power will be fully restored by 2 p.m. Thursday.

Once the road reopens, drivers are urged to be cautious, as the water used to fight the fire has since frozen.