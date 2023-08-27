Residents evacuate after two apartment fires in Winnipeg Sunday

Residents from two Winnipeg apartment blocks evacuated their homes after fires started in each of the buildings.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service arrived at 207 Edmonton St. on Sunday after a kitchen fire in one of the building's 40 suites activated the fire alarm, district chief Terry Kelly told CBC at the scene.

Crews arrived and found light smoke and water flowing from the building. Sprinklers put out most of the fire, but crews extinguished the rest of the flames, Kelly said.

Fire damage is limited to the one suite, but units below have extensive water damage, he added.

"The sprinkler activation puts a lot of water out very fast ,and that's what we're dealing with is cleaning up the water on the floors below," he said.

Crews had the fire under control within 45 minutes, the city said. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

Residents of the building — which houses single newcomer women and their children, according to its website — evacuated before crews arrived just after 1 p.m., a news release from the city says.

Crews had the fire under control within 45 minutes, and no injuries were reported.

The city's emergency social services responded to help residents find temporary living accommodations.

The cause of the fire appears to be an accident, the city says.

Blake Street fire sends one to hospital

A fire at an apartment building on Blake Street sent one person to the hospital in stable condition, the city says.

Fire paramedics responded to the fire at 10:49 a.m. Sunday. Crews found smoke in the building and had the fire under control 15 minutes later.

Residents evacuated before crews arrived. One person was sent to the hospital after being treated at the scene.

Both fires are being investigated.