Man charged with arson for Winnipeg apartment fire that critically injured 1 man

An apartment fire that sent one person to hospital in critical condition — and left others leaning out of second-storey windows — was arson, Winnipeg police say.

A 34-year-old man, who lives in the Fountain Avenue block in the city's Centennial neighbourhood, has been charged with arson and possession of an incendiary material.

Emergency crews were called to the three-storey building just before 5 p.m. on Thursday.

About 35 people were evacuated and a man, found unconscious inside the building, was rushed to hospital in critical condition due to smoke inhalation.

Fire crews used ladders to rescue four people from the second-level windows.

No damage estimates have been released.