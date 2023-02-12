30 left homeless after apartment complex fire in Shoal Lake No. 40

Thirty people, including children, in a First Nations community are without a home following a fire early Saturday morning.

A six-unit apartment complex on Shoal Lake No. 40 went up in flames shortly after 5 a.m., and the building has been completely destroyed, according to a press release from the community. Shoal Lake No. 40 straddles the southern Manitoba-Ontario border, and the complex was on the Ontario side.

Members of the First Nation's mobile crisis response team were able to wake everyone up and get them out safely.

A couple of people were treated for minor injuries, but nobody suffered serious injuries, the release said.

Shoal Lake No. 40 Chief Kevin Redsky and council members, as well as the Kenora Chiefs Advisory, have helped the displaced community members find hotels for temporary lodging in Winnipeg.

The community said it's looking for a short-term solution before rebuilding the complex.

The building was valued at $1.5 million, and is "a huge loss" for the community, which is already in the midst of a housing shortage, the release said.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but arson is not suspected, according to the release.

The investigation is continuing. In the meantime, Shoal Lake No. 40 has started a GoFundMe page in an effort to assist its displaced community members.

