Apartment complex evacuated after Sunday morning blaze in Glendale area

Residents at an apartment block on Gagnon Street woke up to flames, smoke and flashing lights Sunday morning.

Crews arrived around 5 a.m. and battled a blaze in one of the three-storey buildings district chief for the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service John Senkowsky said.

The fire on the street just south of Portage near the Perimeter Highway was declared under control before 7:30 a.m. and Senkowsky said he wasn't aware of any residents that were hurt.

"The structure that was involved was a single building with two sections to it," he said. "It was separated by a fire wall between section A and B, so the B section was the section primarily affected ... but for safety reasons, both sides were evacuated."

Dade Fuerst woke up just before 6 a.m. and said he saw red lights coming through his window. He said he wasn't on the side of the building that was on fire, but was among the many residents evacuated as a precaution.

Fuerst added none of the alarms in the building were going off.

"We were lucky," he said. "It was a neighbour that went door to door just bashing on the door saying 'there's a fire,' that's the only reason we knew there was a fire."

Fuerst said he was also able to get some of his belongings out of his apartment.

"I start grabbing my cats first, come out, put them in my car," he said."I snuck back in the building and notice there was no fire alarms going off, so I grabbed my bike and my PS5 and I got out."

But not all the residents were able to grab their belongings.

Corey Sittler said he didn't hear any alarms either and could see smoke coming in from the windows along with flames. Sittler added that by the time he got out of the building he wasn't able to find his cats and take them with him.

"First thing was to make sure my girlfriend [and] cousin were awake, then I tried getting the extinguisher, " he said. "Little too late looking for my cats."

Covered in smoke

Sittler added he was one of the last people out of the building and by the time he made it outside, the entire apartment was covered in smoke. He added he couldn't see and was having trouble breathing.

"Chances are it doesn't even look like we can go back in," he said. "It looks like the roof collapsed into our suite, so I don't think we're gonna be able to go back."

Seknowsky said Sunday morning he wasn't in the aware of the alarms in the building not working.

"I'm not aware of that at this time, but we'll we'll follow up with an investigation on that," he said.

Two firefighters were treated on scene for minor injuries, but weren't transported to hospital, a news release from the City of Winnipeg said. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation and no damage estimates are available, the release said.