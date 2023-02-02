Content
Retirement home fire sends 6 to hospital in Winnipeg

Six people were sent to hospital for smoke inhalation after an apartment fire in Winnipeg's North End.

Some residents expected to be out of their homes temporarily

A fire in a third-floor suite in the seniors' apartment building at McGregor Street between Stella and Flora avenues has temporarily forced some people out of their homes. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Six people were sent to hospital for smoke inhalation after a fire in a Winnipeg retirement home.

Emergency crews were called to St. Josaphat Selo-Villa seniors housing in the city's North End just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

A police spokesperson said the fire was in a third-floor suite in the building on McGregor Street between Stella and Flora avenues.

Some people who live there will be out of their homes temporarily, the spokesperson said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

