Retirement home fire sends 6 to hospital in Winnipeg

Six people were sent to hospital for smoke inhalation after a fire in a Winnipeg retirement home.

Emergency crews were called to St. Josaphat Selo-Villa seniors housing in the city's North End just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

A police spokesperson said the fire was in a third-floor suite in the building on McGregor Street between Stella and Flora avenues.

Some people who live there will be out of their homes temporarily, the spokesperson said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

