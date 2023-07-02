Antique guns stolen from Winnipeg community museum

Two antique pistols were taken from a community museum in Winnipeg earlier this week, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a statement Saturday.

A pair of Rothe Kilkenny Flintlock duelling pistols valued at about $6,200 were stolen from Ross House Museum in North Point Douglas between June 25 and 28.

Police were alerted about a break and enter at the location Thursday.

The pistols are still functional, but they need a musket ball as ammunition in order to be fired. No ammunition was taken in connection with the theft, police said.

Police ask anyone with information that could lead to the recovery of the pistols to call investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

More from CBC Manitoba: