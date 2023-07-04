Antique cars from 1920s, '30s driving across Manitoba for fundraising campaign

Five antique cars made a pit stop at the Manitoba Legislature Monday afternoon as they chug along the old Trans-Canada highway for a fundraising campaign.

The "Pine to Prairie Relic Run" kicked off on Monday morning, to raise funds for the Manitoba Agricultural Museum.

Five antique cars, all built before 1932, are spending three days travelling 545 kilometres across Manitoba, following the original route of the Trans-Canada highway from the Ontario to Saskatchewan borders.

The cars are being driven across the province as part of a fundraiser to help put a roof over a unique antique railcar the Manitoba Agricultural Museum acquired last year.

The trip will "be kind of a recreation of something that people might have done almost a hundred years ago," said Manitoba Agricultural Museum board secretary Gordon Goldsborough, who hatched the idea for the fundraiser.

Charlie Baldock with his 1928 Ford Model A. Baldock's car was one of the five antiques making their way down the old Trans-Canada Highway route as part of a fundraiser. (Jim Agapito/CBC)

The youngest car is 92 years old. The oldest is a 100-year-old Ford Model T, which performed excellently during the first leg of the trip, Goldsborough said.

"It got here faster than all the other cars," he said.

Because of their age, the cars are only able to drive at about 50 kilometres per hour. There's also no guarantee the cars will make it the whole way, but the owners are confident they will, said Goldsborough.

The cars were made between 1923 and 1931. (Jim Agapito/CBC)

"I mean, they've been maintaining these cars. We're not talking about old rust buckets.… These are well-preserved, pampered cars in good mechanical order."

They should be able to cover the distance, Goldsborough said — "you know, as long as we don't push them too hard."

Carman Tufts stands next to his 1930 Ford Model A. (Jim Agapito/CBC)

David Rourke drove a 1928 Model A Ford.

"It's the longest journey that I've done in this car, and it may well be the longest continuous journey it's ever had," he said.

"It's been a fun car to have, and it holds way more grandkids than a Corvette."

Dave Allinson, 93, rode in a car that is almost his age.

Allinson's Ford is a special two-door Victoria model that was made in 1931. He bought about three years ago.

"Once I saw it, that was it — I had to have it."

The three-day journey is continuing Tuesday and Wednesday, with stops in Brandon, Virden and Elkhorn before wrapping up the trip at the Saskatchewan border.

You can see the full itinerary, and find out more about the fundraiser, at the Manitoba Agricultural Museum's website.