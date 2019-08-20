River Heights family feels targeted by swastika graffiti on SUV

A family in Winnipeg's River Heights neighbourhood is feeling targeted and disheartened after waking up to find a swastika spray-painted on the side of their SUV.

A River Heights resident said she and her husband found the graffiti on their vehicle on Tuesday morning.

"It's very disheartening for our household," said the woman, who wishes to remain anonymous for her safety.

"My husband is Jewish and it just feels very violent, especially with everything that's been going on in the city lately with neo-Nazi groups and all the hate crimes."

The River Heights woman whose family owns this SUV wishes to remain anonymous out of concern for her safety. (Submitted)

There are Holocaust survivors in her husband's family, she said.

A number of other houses and vehicles in the area suffered damage in the same time frame, but this vehicle was the only one to be spray-painted with a swastika, Winnipeg police Const. Rob Carver said.

The incidents were reported this morning, Carver said.

The woman said her family feels singled out.

"It felt very weird to us that, with all the damage and all the things between all the houses, that our house was the only one with the swastika," she said.

"We don't want to feel targeted, but it feels very targeted."

Carver said this incident isn't being investigated as a hate crime at this time.