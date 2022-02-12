Handful of anti-mask protesters descend on Polo Park mall in Winnipeg

About 20 people gathered at Winnipeg's Polo Park Shopping Centre on Saturday without masks in defiance of provincial public health orders.

An online post for the so-called "mega maskless Manitoba" event encouraged people to attend to "create a mega maskless shockwave back to a better normal all while honouring our truckers, heritage and rights."

It wasn't quite a shockwave, though.

There's a heavy security presence at the mall with guards stationed at each entrance and patrolling throughout.

CBC News has not seen any security guards confronting these small groups without masks or enforcing the mask mandate.

Some stores cordoned off their entrances on Saturday as a handful of people walked around the mall without masks on, breaking current public health orders. (CBC)

In fact, people without masks have been free to roam and even shop.

General manager Peter Havens said in a statement Wednesday that staff have taken the steps to ensure the safety and security of the customers and staff at CF Polo Park.

The province announced on Friday it's eliminating mask mandates as of March 15.

This protest comes as hundreds of protesters turned up at the Manitoba legislature to counter the week-long demonstration there.