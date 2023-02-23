Winnipeg panel examines how anti-Black racism affects mental health

A panel discussion in Winnipeg on Wednesday evening examined what some say is an overlooked issue: how anti-Black racism impacts people's ability to seek mental health support.

Organizer Warren Clarke, an assistant professor in the University of Manitoba's anthropology department, said mental health stigma remains a concern in many racial and ethnic communities.

"But when it comes to our Black communities, I think one thing is we have to lean into a moment of being vulnerable," Clarke said at the event at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights.

"That vulnerability can at times create a moment of solidarity. And I think if we also lean into a moment of active listening and trying to see each other as human beings, [and sharing] that we are dealing with a concern mentally, we can also have more opportunities to create supports."

Clarke said close to 260 people registered for the event, and he thinks about 150 ended up attending both in person and online — an encouraging turnout.

"It does push us to encourage these conversations to go deeper and explore mental health in our community," he said of the event, which was organized by the Afro-Caribbean Mentorship Program and the University of Manitoba Black Alliance.

"This space we created … was something that I think people can take away, is to understand where and when to have and create a safe space for folks to be vulnerable, to be able to speak and talk about these concerns — but most importantly, create that sense of solidarity."

Panellist Abdikheir Ahmed, executive director of Aurora Family Therapy Centre, said the discrimination Black people face can affect their mental health.

"You're being discriminated against every day because of how you look. On top of that, because of the experience that you're going through, you are developing mental health situations," he said.

Ahmed said it's crucial for people to start sharing more about their mental health.

"We need to talk about the fact that it's normal," Ahmed said.

"It affects everybody. It can happen to anybody."

Opening up to family members, neighbours and friends can help people start those conversations in communities, he said.

"When people are well, when we appreciate and prioritize their wellness, our society is better," he said — so it's important that mental health is taken as seriously as physical illnesses.

"When people are physically sick, they can see it, it's seen, it's visible," he said.

"Mental health situations are things that are invisible and that's why most people don't pay attention to it."