'We will be heard' say Winnipeg's Asian communities at anti-hate rally

Members of Winnipeg's different Asian communities came together Saturday afternoon with a simple message: stop Asian hate.

Hundreds of supporters drove past the Canadian Human Rights Museum honking as dozens of people held signs outside, drawing attention to the shooting rampage at three Atlanta-area massage parlours on Tuesday.

Of the eight victims, seven were women, and six of them were Asian.

Jennifer Chen, president of the Women of Colour Community Leadership Initiative, says racism toward Asian women can look more benign than what happened in the U.S., but it is still harmful.

"Asian women are seen as sexual objects. They're seen as quiet and silenced and invisible," she said.

"Today we want to send a message across Canada that we are not silent and we are strong and that we will be heard."

Some participants at Saturday's rally against Asian racism held signs, while hundreds of others honked their vehicle horns as they drove around the museum. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

Songhe Kil took part in the rally on Saturday, holding a sign that read, "Hate has no place."

"What happened in the U.S. brought up a lot of traumas that I've been experiencing," she said.

"I just wanted to feel the sense of community and show the support to my community and let people know that we're here, this is our home and we want to feel safe."

More than anything, Kil says she wants Canada to feel safe for the next generation.

"I have a daughter who's four years old. I hope when she's my age, she won't have to hold this sign."

One of the organizers Miao Sun, said she's heard that people in the community are afraid.

"As women from the Asian community, we feel scared. We don't know if it's safe outside," she said.

Sun says the event is also meant to promote unity in Canada.

"We are part of the people here. We are not different from others. Asian people should be loved and protected and we should be united."