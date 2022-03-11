Members of Winnipeg's Asian community proud of solidarity in face of anti-Asian hate during pandemic

One year ago this month, Manitoba's Asian communities rallied to stand against racism, with anti-Asian sentiment on the rise during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the year since, the Asian communities have seen some unexpected changes, and some members say those within the diaspora are finding a new strength through solidarity.

"Before, the Chinese community didn't really want to openly talk about the instances [of racism]," said Jennifer Chen, who helped organize the March 2021 Stop Asian Hate rally — a response to racism that festered after the discovery of the novel coronavirus in China and tense political relations with that country.

But now, "I've really noticed Chinese people are more open to talk about [racism] … what happened to them and what they've seen."

The March 27, 2021, anti-hate rally in Winnipeg came shortly after a shooting rampage at three Atlanta-area massage parlours that left eight people dead — six of whom were Asian.

Hundreds of supporters drove past the Canadian Museum for Human Rights, while dozens more stood outside the museum holding signs with a simple message: stop Asian hate.

Tina Chen, a board member with the Winnipeg Chinese Cultural and Community Centre, stands beside a stone lion at the centre. She says she's excited for new voices to emerge in Manitoba. (Darin Morash/CBC)

Tina Chen is on the board of directors of the Winnipeg Chinese Cultural and Community Centre. She's been a driving force in connecting different Asian cultures through events and workshops.

She says within the last two years, new groups and collectives have formed in Manitoba, and they're not always tied to long-standing organizations like the Chinese cultural centre.

"Often, we think there's experts on topics of racism, and we want to hear from them about what should change. But really, it's the lived experiences of all of us," Tina Chen said.

She's been working with the cultural centre and advocating for Asian voices for 20 years, but says she's excited for new voices to emerge in Manitoba.

Sanjay Narine, who is a member of Winnipeg's West-Indo community, says he's viewed his existing relationships in a different light over the last year.

One of his closest friends is South Korean. When she began posting stories online about hate crimes against Koreans, he was shocked.

Sanjay Narine, a member of Winnipeg's West-Indo community, and his wife, Kailey, play cribbage. Narine says he wants people to know about the significant contributions the cultures of the Asian diaspora have made. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

Though he isn't of Korean descent, he understood how she felt, Narine said.

"Even though it may not be a culture that represents me, that hate I can get. That discrimination, I can get."

Narine says he wants people to know about the significant contributions the cultures of the Asian diaspora have made for people from all cultural backgrounds.

"We're all from this incredible continent and all these beautiful cultures and ways of life, and things that inspire a lot of things that people do today, from yoga to tantra to meditation … [are from] these great countries."

Jennifer Chen, one of the Stop Asian Hate rally organizers, speaks to CBC one year after the Winnipeg event. (Darin Morash/CBC)

Jennifer Chen says the biggest lesson she's learned since organizing the rally last March has been realizing the long-lasting benefits of Asian solidarity.

"We can achieve by coming together with compassion," she said, which "pushes us to help, see each other and get through difficult times."