Arrest warrants issued for 2 men accused in fatal December shooting

Two men have been identified as suspects in the fatal shooting of a 35-year-old in north Winnipeg last month, police say.

Anthony James Sinclair was on his way to a convenience store in the area of Stella Avenue and McGregor Street when he was shot around 7:15 p.m. on Dec. 9, his partner told CBC. He later died in hospital.

Arrest warrants have been issued for two men wanted on second-degree murder charges in connection with Sinclair's death, Winnipeg police said Thursday morning.

Alex Arumeul Genaille, 23, and Thunder Lightning Fontaine, 22, are both considered armed and dangerous and shouldn't be approached, police said in a news release.

Genaille is described as five feet, six inches, and about 217 pounds, while Fontaine is five feet, eight inches, and 176 pounds, the release said.

Police ask anyone with information about where the two men are to call investigators at 204-986-6508, 911, or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.