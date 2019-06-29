Anola mother cries foul after daughter allegedly dragged in headlock by school staff

RCMP is investigating after a seven-year-old child was allegedly dragged down the hallway of her Anola, Man., school in a headlock.

The mother of the child, who CBC News is not naming to protect the student's identity, is speaking out to ensure appropriate action is taken.

She received a call from the school principal on June 18, about a staff member crossing the line earlier that day during their interaction with the student, who is developmentally closer to a two-year-old, the mother explained. The employee was sent home, she said.

The official reassured the mother that her daughter wasn't hurt, but he wouldn't say what happened, the mother said.

Video shows headlock, mother says

She learned about the alleged assault when surveillance video was sent to police.

It shows a staff member holding the student in a headlock position and dragging her across the hallway, said the mother, who heard this account from her daughter's father but doesn't think she can bear to watch the video herself.

Her daughter has developmental delays and can become aggressive. Staff have been taught to de-escalate these tantrums by removing either the student or other people from the scenario, she said.

The mother was "absolutely horrified" when she heard what happened.

"I've told the story a hundred times, it seems, and it's never getting easier," she said through tears on Friday. "There's no words to say how that can make a parent feel sorry."

CBC News has not independently verified the video's contents.

While the Sunrise School Division said it could not disclose any details about the allegations, it noted the incident has been referred to the appropriate authorities.

Oakbank RCMP said their investigation is ongoing.

The mother said she doesn't think the staff member should be able to work with children again.

More from CBC Manitoba: