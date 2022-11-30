32-year-old dies in collision near Anola, Man.

A 32-year-old man from Steinbach is dead after a crash near Anola, Man., on Tuesday.

An SUV veered into oncoming traffic and hit his vehicle Tuesday evening, an RCMP news release said.

Police in Oakbank received a report around 6 p.m. about the two-vehicle collision on Highway 15 about two kilometres west of Anola.

An SUV travelling west veered into the eastbound lane and collided with the vehicle being driven by the 32-year-old man, police said.

The 32-year-old was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 84-year-old man from Winnipeg who was driving the SUV was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

