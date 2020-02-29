Winnipeg snow route parking ban lifted
The parking ban is usually in effect from Dec. 1 to March 1. This year, the ban was lifted on Feb. 29 — leap day — the city announced in a news release Saturday.
Annual parking ban usually in effect Dec. 1 to March 1 from 2 a.m. to 7 a.m.
The parking ban forbids people from parking their vehicles on designated snow routes between 2 a.m. to 7 a.m. from Dec. 1 to March 1.
Snow routes are clearly marked with signs, and vehicles parked in violation of the ban can receive a $100 ticket and be towed, the city's website says.
