Red River Ex head puzzled after province pulls plug on drive-thru festive light show

Winnipeg's annual Winter Wonderland drive-thru light show has been cancelled by the provincial government, and the head of the Red River Exhibition Association wants to know why.

"We thought really thought that we had the perfect COVID event because you actually don't leave your car — it's a drive-thru light show. There's no reason to have contact with anybody," said CEO Garth Rogerson.

"If you can drive through Assiniboine Park, you can drive through here. There just happens to be lights up."

Manitoba Health sent him notice notice earlier this week that the show would not be allowed to happen this year, despite being set up and ready to welcome guests as of Nov. 21.

The display, at Red River Exhibition Park on the western edge of Winnipeg, features more than a million lights in 26 themed areas. People drive the 2.5-kilometre route while tuning into the park's Christmas radio station.

Winter Wonderland features more than one million lights along a 2.5-kilometre driving route. (redriverex/Instagram)

"[It's] very unfortunate," Rogerson said, noting he has not been given any clear indication for the reasoning behind the cancellation.

"It's just a straight up 'you're not allowed to open.' What could possibly be the reason that we couldn't run this thing? You just drive through it."

The event usually includes places where people can stop for photos, warm up around fire pits, grab some hot chocolate or mini doughnuts, try out the skating rink or go for a sleigh ride.

This year, all of that was removed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have signs up, [saying] 'don't get out of your vehicle.' You can buy your tickets in advance so [there is] contactless entry through the gate," Rogerson said.

"So it's a very simple, very easy event, perfect for a pandemic."

CBC News has reached out to Manitoba Health for comment but has not heard back.

New provincial pandemic restrictions came into effect this week, forcing many businesses to temporarily close. The latest restrictions are expected to be in place for at least two weeks, but that period could stretch to four weeks, health officials have said.

People are facing challenges with being cooped up at home after months of COVID-19 restrictions, Rogerson said, and Winter Wonderland could have provided some brief respite.

"This is an opportunity where you can load the kids up in a car and go for a drive without worry."

He is appealing the order and hoping to convince the province to change its mind.

"No criticism on the government, because they have a very difficult job to do, but we really think this is something that could go on and would be very good for the community," Rogerson said.

"I totally get that they want to cancel pretty much everything to keep people safe.… But this event is unique in that there are no contact points.

"If they take another look at it, they may see that."

The event usually includes places where people can stop for photos, warm up around fire pits, grab some hot chocolate or mini doughnuts, or try out the skating rink. This year, all of that was removed to keep Winter Wonderland contactless. (redriverex/Instagram)

If he isn't successful in his appeal, Rogerson hopes he will be allowed to open for at least the last portion of the display's run, which was scheduled to continue until Jan. 2.

"It's all set up and ready to go. If we had word, even the day before, we could open it and go. No problem," he said.

Winter Wonderland is the second big event overseen by Rogerson that has been claimed by COVID restrictions this year.

The annual 10-day Red River Ex fair, slated to run from June 12-21, was cancelled for the first time in 70 years.