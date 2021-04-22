Police searching rural property near Glenboro for woman missing since July

Police are searching a rural property near Glenboro for a woman who hasn't been seen since July.

Anna Marquart, 31, was last seen leaving the house on the property, which belongs to her husband Herb Marquart, on July 4, 2020.

Blue Hills RCMP received a report on Feb. 4 that Anna Marquart (née Bauman) was missing. Police say they are worried about her well-being, but there is no evidence of criminality.

In the months since they received the report of Anna Marquart's disappearance, police have spoken with family and friends, and searched through her financial records and communications, hoping to learn whether someone other than her family members has had contact with her.

RCMP say Herb Marquart gave consent to search the property, about 160 kilometres southwest of Winnipeg, and has been cooperating fully with the investigation.

RCMP are searching a rural property near Glenboro, Man. where Anna Marquart, 31, was last seen on July 4, 2020. (Submitted by RCMP)

Anna and her sister, Emma Bauman, left Manitoba's only Old Order Mennonite community in 2013.

They later went to police alleging decades of sexual abuse and being sold for sex by family and community members.

No charges were ever laid in that investigation.

They told CBC News they were being spied on and harassed by community members who wanted them to return. No one from the community would ever comment on the allegations.

The sisters and Herb Marquart were later charged and pleaded guilty to charges under the Child and Family Services Act after helping a teenage boy run away from a foster family placement.

Herb Marquart also pleaded guilty to abducting a person under 14 and was sentenced to jail and probation. The sisters were given a suspended sentence of 18 months probation.

Police have stressed that they consider their investigation a missing person case, and there is no evidence at this point of any foul play.

Marquart is described as five foot one and 119 pounds, with light brown hair and blue eyes.