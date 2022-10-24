Anita Neville sworn in as 1st Jewish lieutenant-governor of Manitoba

Anita Neville has been sworn in as the first Jewish lieutenant-governor of Manitoba.

After over seven years in the position, Janice Filmon handed over the reins to her successor Neville during a swearing-in ceremony at the Manitoba Legislature on Monday afternoon.

"As a parliamentarian, as a school board member and as Jewish community leader, Ms. Anita Neville has demonstrated an unwavering dedication to the people of Manitoba," Premier Heather Stefanson said at the ceremony.

Neville's past political experience includes 11 years representing Winnipeg South Centre for the federal Liberals. She served on various committees and as parliamentary secretary to the minister for the status of women and the minister for Canadian heritage.

During that time she championed the rights of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls, said Stefanson. She committed to continuing that work in her new role.

"I am beyond grateful and very honoured," Neville said. "I believe more than anything else, continuity and growth will depend on our collective efforts of reconciliation, breathing new life and meaning in what is fast becoming a familiar word."

Businessman and philanthropist Albert El Tassi turned down an offer to become the next lieutenant-governor this summer. Neville's appointment was first announced in mid-August.

She previously served as chair of the task force on race relations while a member of the Winnipeg School Division board of trustees, as well as sitting on the board of Rossbrook House, a neighbourhood drop-in centre for youth in Winnipeg. She is also a former member of the City of Winnipeg's race-relations committee.

She has been a supporter of Equal Voice, an organization that promotes the election of more women into politics, as well as the Law Society of Manitoba the Institute for International Women's Rights and the Arab Jewish Dialogue.

Neville is currently on the steering committee of Operation EZRA, a refugee settlement initiative, and on the boards of directors of the Jewish Heritage Centre of Western Canada and Manitoba Interfaith Immigration Council.

Anita Neville, left, and Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson at the lieutenant-governor swearing in ceremony. (Manitoba government)

Federal Northern Affairs Minister Dan Vandal (Saint Boniface–Saint Vital) said he had the pleasure of knowing and working with Neville for many years, including during his time as a Winnipeg city councillor.

"She is a fighter, a dedicated servant of the people and never, ever backs down from what she believes in," Vandal said.

"Part of the lieutenant governor's role is to promote a sense of identity and since diversity is so important to who we are … it is fitting to have somebody in the role who has spent her career striving toward inclusion and equity."

Neville said growing up in Winnipeg as a young Jewish girl in the 1940s and 1950s, lieutenant-governor is not a role she could've foreseen in her future.

She traced the path back to her grandparents. They fled Bessarabia (present-day Moldova) to Odesa, then part of Russia and now the third most populous city in Ukraine, "to escape a climate of murderous antisemitism and to find freedom and opportunity."

Her paternal grandfather arrived in Canada as a teen. Her maternal grandparents, at 19 and 20, began their journey from Odesa to Canada while expecting. Her mother was born en route in Germany.

Fight for survival relatable: Neville

She says the lives of her immigrant grandparents were characterized by a fight for survival and the prospect of a better life — an experience she says many Canadians can relate to.

"This legacy is not lost on me and is one I hope and intend to honour," she said. "It's an old story yet one that newly informs and animates our collective consciousness.

"At the heart of these stories of resilience are the stories of Indigenous peoples, forced from their homes in their own country, robbed of their language, forbidden from practising their culture or from educating their children, denied the right to speak against those actions," said Neville.

"These tales of hope and heartbreak, tragedy and joy, are all stories of resilience, of healing and of community."

She said she hoped to channel her faith to make the world a fairer and more just place through acts of charity, kindness, social responsibility and community service.

Neville praised Queen Elizabeth and thanked her predecessor Filmon, saying she served with dignity, warmth and promoted leadership through grace and kindness.

Outgoing Lt.-Gov. Janice Filmon walks with Premier Heather Stefanson as Filmon's successor, Anita Neville, is sworn in at the Manitoba Legislature Monday afternoon. (Global pool)

As she reflects on the past seven-and-a-half years, Filmon says top of mind are memories including the late Queen's 90th birthday celebrations and other gatherings she hosted at Government House on the Manitoba legislative grounds.

She too praised the Queen, as well as the Armed Forces members she met over the past several years.

"I don't know what the next chapter is," she told Information Radio host Marcy Markusa Monday morning. "I love family, I love friends, I feel joy in service. That's who I am."

In terms of advice for her successor, Filmon encouraged Neville to embrace "the opportunity of a lifetime."

"Let it go where it goes, make new friends, learn about this province in a different way than what you would have previously," she said. "It's about being grateful."