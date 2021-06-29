Anishinaabe woman walks away from 'exhausting work' of teaching Indigenous awareness course

A Winnipeg personal coach who offers Indigenous awareness training for businesses says she's made the difficult decision to phase out these courses.

This comes on the heels of the discovery of unmarked graves at residential schools across the country.

"It's exhausting work … having your identity being a topic of conversation, being a topic of political debate," said Jessica Dumas, who is a member of Keeseekoowenin First Nation.

Even though Dumas now talks a lot about what it means to be Indigenous, she says she didn't always know who she was. It wasn't until the death of her brother Matthew Dumas, who was killed by police, that she started to look into her own history.

She learned her grandparents went to residential school — something she says was the catalyst of how she became severed from her family history and culture.

"I don't have an extended family relationship with members from my First Nation communities, and never had the opportunity to learn my language," said Dumas.

"There's all that trauma and all that baggage, you carry that with you every day. And no matter what it is that I do, that's always a layer of my identity."

Learning about her family history was what inspired Dumas to start facilitating courses on Indigenous awareness — to teach others the history she didn't always know.

"As I started discovering my identity and learning about the Indian Act and residential schools and everything else that goes along with that, I was inspired to help others," said Dumas.

Taking from personal experience and applying that to cultural competency training is something that's also done by facilitators from the Indigenous Reconciliation Group, which offers similar training across the country.

Rose LeMay is the CEO of Indigenous Reconciliation Group, which provides cultural training to businesses and governments. She says there's been an increased demand for their courses. (Submitted by Rose LeMay)

"The way that I teach facilitators is to be intentional, to always choose to … [and] not feel forced to share anything personal," said Rose LeMay, who is the CEO of Indigenous Reconciliation Group and the founder of their courses.

"However, most facilitators and educators understand that with learning it's a different level when there's some aspect of the personal in it."

'Opening up' about her own lived experiences

The courses Dumas facilitates teaches others about the history of Indigenous people in Canada, which includes an examination of the harmful legacy of the Indian Act and the residential school system.

She points to high rates of Indigenous incarceration and children in care as two examples of how these harmful systems continue to impact Indigenous people today.

"I wanted to help others understand that they could be part of the solution so that they could recognize that Indigenous people are not in those situations just because they're Indigenous … [but] because the government put them in those situations," said Dumas.

At the start of each course, Dumas would explain how she got into this field of work.

"That means opening up [about] your own personal life … that's what becomes exhausting," said Dumas.

"I realized I was telling my story, and holding my heart in my hand."

Even though initially learning about her family's history is what inspired Dumas into this field of work, she now recognizes the pain that revisiting her family's history with each training session has caused.

She describes this revisiting as analogous to "cutting open wounds when you're trying to heal," and says she may have not fully grieved her own family's painful history.

"You have to go through these different stages of grief. And not everyone has that safety and that ability to go through the appropriate stages of grief."

Discovery of unmarked graves

The decision for Dumas to phase out her Indigenous Awareness course was in part a result of the recent discovery of unmarked graves at former residential schools across the country.

"It's difficult to always be in a position where you're trying to educate others," said Dumas.

"In many cases, many of the groups you're working with have come a long way but you're still meeting people who are still debating it."

Dumas says she's had to deal with people questioning the harm caused by residential schools, which is something that LeMay has seen as well.

LeMay says it's particularly hard for Indigenous facilitators to teach these courses, since the history "hits so close to home," with many of them having familial ties to the residential school system.

"The amount of racism which some of us have felt in response [to teaching this history], the refusal to hear the story, the refrain to just get over that history — it not only is an ignorant response, but it also is incredibly mean and incredibly hurtful for Indigenous people," said LeMay.

"It is okay to take a break … there's no guilt of walking away."

She says that over the last month, the Indigenous Reconciliation Group has seen an increase in requests for training, but she says education must go beyond the trauma.

"The course that I give will always balance the story. Yes, it was trauma. But you know what? Out of that comes amazing strength," said LeMay.

"I bet Canadians want to hear about the strength, but in order to hear about it you have to hear about the trauma."