Anisa Sadeghi, a 10-year-old Winnipeg girl who was tragically killed in the plane struck by an Iranian missile earlier this month, could soon have a scholarship in her honour.

The fundraiser — called Anisa's Dream— pays tribute to the Henry G. Izatt student whose life goal included doing something amazing for Winnipeg.

"Now that she's gone [I thought] I should do something for Winnipeg on her behalf," said Narges Hajesfandiari, the young girl's aunt who lives in Vancouver.

"I am really hopeful that we can ... have Anisa's dream come through others."

Anisa's parents, Mohammad Mahdi Sadeghi and Bahareh Hajesfandiari, were also among the six Winnipeggers who died in the crash.

Her parents are described by Hajesfandiari as having sacrificed a lot to come to Canada, and to provide opportunities for Anisa.

Anisa's aunt remembers her niece's hopes for the future

Anisa's aunt remembers her niece's hopes for the future 0:21

The scholarship will be offered to Pembina Trails School Division students who also encounter financial, physical, cultural or mental barriers that prevent them from accessing their education or extracurricular activities.

The fundraiser, run through GoFundMe, has a goal of $30,000 and will commemorate the young girl and family who moved to Winnipeg approximately three years ago.

Despite only living in the city for a short period, Anisa described Winnipeg as her hometown. She loved going to Jets games and taking part in activities like hockey and taekwondo, and remained connected to her Iranian roots through Farsi language classes.



That's why a small portion of the funds are also promised to help support local Farsi classes, which Anisa's parents also volunteered at.

Anisa Sadeghi visits her aunt Narges Hajesfandiari in Vancouver. (Submitted by Narges Hajesfandiari)

Anisa's aunt wants Manitobans to know that the young girl and her family were so thankful to people in this province for their friendly spirit.

"On behalf of them I would like to say thank you, Winnipeg. Thank you, Manitoba. They were happy there."