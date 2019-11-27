2 Manitobans charged following cases of animal cruelty, Winnipeg police say

A man and a woman face charges in two separate cases for allegedly hurting or neglecting their dogs, Winnipeg police say.

Both were formally charged on Nov. 20, but the two cases date back to April and September, police said Wednesday.

In one case, a woman turned a young American bulldog cross over to animal services in Winnipeg in September, saying she had found the dog as a stray in the Sage Creek area.

The dog had cuts all over its thigh, chest and shoulder areas, as well as an X carved into its shoulder, police said.

A veterinarian determined the wounds were made intentionally and police were notified.

Police believe the woman who turned over the dog to animal services was actually its owner.

On Oct. 10, police found the suspect in the Steinbach, Man., area and arrested her. The 30-year-old from Hanover, Man., was charged with abandoning or neglecting an animal and released on a promise to appear.

In the other case, police were called when witnesses saw a man dragging a dog on the Slaw Rebchuk Bridge.

The man was seen hitting the dog, dragging it and throwing it to the ground, a police news release said.

The man was arrested and the young German shepherd cross was turned over to animal services.

On Aug. 28, the Crown approved charges against the suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest on Oct. 1, police said.

On Oct. 10, the man turned himself in to police and was released on a promise to appear.

The 27-year-old man is charged with injuring an animal and causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.

CBC News has reached out to the animal services branch of the City of Winnipeg and expects an update on the state of the dogs later today.

Winnipeg police ask anyone who suspects animal cruelty or neglect in the province to report it to the provincial animal care line at 204-945-8000.

Police also ask the public to remember to spay or neuter their pets. People who need help accessing those services can visit http://mb.211.ca/.