Brandon man facing 16 animal cruelty charges: police

A man from Brandon, Man., is facing multiple animal cruelty charges after the carcasses of more than a dozen kittens and rabbits were found in his home, according to police.

The Brandon Police Service said in a news release Wednesday the 28-year-old was arrested Tuesday on 16 counts of animal cruelty and 18 charges of failing to comply with an undertaking.

The man had previously appeared in court on Aug. 15 of this year on charges from June of injuring or endangering animals, Brandon police public information officer Kirby Sararas said Wednesday.

A condition of his release was that he was not allowed to have animals, Sararas said.

But Brandon police said they were notified Tuesday by the Chief Veterinary Office that the man was in possession of animals, contrary to the release conditions that he was not to have any.

"There were several people in the community that saw some concerning behaviour ... as they'd both recently given him kittens," Sararas said.

They notified the veterinary office, "who were aware that [the man] was not to be in procession of animals," she said.

An investigation into the complaint led to the discovery of the 16 dead kittens and rabbits at the man's residence, Sararas said.

Two living kittens were taken to a local veterinary clinic for care.

A necropsy will be completed by the Chief Veterinary Office to determine how the animals died. Sararas could not say how long that will take.

Animal cruelty complaints in Brandon are "extremely rare," Sararas said, and she could not remember a recent report of a similar crime.