Winnipeg man charged after allegedly punching, dragging dog

A man has been charged after Winnipeg police say he beat a dog that had wandered off, punching it several times and dragging it by a choke chain, then threatened people who witnessed the abuse.

Officers were called about the assault on the Rottweiler just before midnight on July 6, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a Tuesday news release.

As police pulled up to North Meadow Drive and Plessis Road, in the city's Transcona area, the man ran off. Officers gave chase and caught him nearby on Lou Peltier Crescent.

Witnesses remained with the injured dog until more police arrived to take the animal to a veterinary hospital, where it is recovering but remains in care.

Police say the dog is owned by an extended family member of the man, who had been looking after it. The dog had wandered away and the man went searching for it. Once he found it, he immediately began to abuse it in front of witnesses, who called 911.

The man then verbally intimidated the witnesses, police say. Leaving the injured dog, he went home and returned with a German shepherd, which he released from its leash in an attempt to threaten the witnesses, police said in the news release.

The German shepherd, which is owned by the man, has been seized and turned over to the city's Animal Services Agency.

The 29-year-old man is charged with causing unnecessary suffering to an animal and with attempting to obstruct justice.

Police and the city's Animal Services Agency are continuing to investigate the incident.