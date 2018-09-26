Andrew Harris 'feeling good' after returning to Blue Bombers practice

Running back Andrew Harris was back practising with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Wednesday.

Harris left Winnipeg's 31-14 win over Montreal on Friday night in the second quarter with an apparent knee injury. He took a low hit from Alouettes defensive back Dominique Ellis and didn't return.

Harris watched Tuesday's practice.

"I felt good," Harris told reporters following Wednesday's session. "It was good to get back out there, get back into the swing of things.

"I always get excited when we play Edmonton."

Winnipeg (6-7) visits Edmonton (7-6) on Saturday night in a key West Division contest. The Eskimos hold down third spot but are just two points ahead of both the Bombers and B.C. Lions (6-6), who visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, also Saturday night.