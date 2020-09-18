Winnipeg doctor sentenced to 7 years in prison for sexually assaulting patients

A Winnipeg doctor has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sexually assaulting former patients.

Dr. Amir Ravesh, whose full name is Amir Houshang Mazhariravesh, was sentenced Friday morning by Manitoba Court of Queen's Bench Justice Ken Champagne.

Ravesh, 54, was found guilty of six counts of sexual assault on Dec. 16, 2019, for offences that happened over four years from 2013 to 2017.

Ravesh sexually assaulted six women at the You Medical Clinic in Elmwood during their medical appointments with him.

Richard Wolson, Ravesh's lawyer, had asked for a three-year sentence, arguing Ravesh should receive a sentence similar to other medical professionals who committed similar offences.

Wolson outlined other mitigating factors, such as an 11 p.m. curfew on Ravesh for the past two years, his lack of prior criminal convictions and the negative toll media coverage had on his family.

Crown attorney Mark Kantor submitted a recommendation of 12 years. He pointed to aggravating factors including the abuse of power and trust in doctor-patient relationships and the long-term impact of sexual assault on victims.

Champagne issued four-year concurrent sentences for three of the six counts. Ravesh must serve an additional three years' in consecutive sentences for the remaining three counts, for a total of seven years in prison.