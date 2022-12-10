Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs to release details from new landfill search report

WARNING: This story contains distressing details.

The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs is expected to release details from a new report Thursday on the possibility of a search of a landfill north of Winnipeg for the remains of Indigenous women.

AMC will hold a news conference in the city at 2 p.m. CT to provide an overview of key points from the "Inter-Related Operational Planning Report." CBC News will be live streaming the event here.

Cathy Merrick, AMC grand chief, along with members of the Myran and Harris families, an anthropologist and others are expected to speak to the safety and logistics associated with searching Prairie Green landfill.

The highly-anticipated report is the second feasibility study assessing what might go into a search of Prairie Green, located in the rural municipality of Rosser.

Winnipeg police believe the remains of Marcedes Myran, 26, and Morgan Harris, 39, were deposited there in May 2022.

Myran and Harris are two of four Indigenous women investigators say were killed by the same alleged serial killer. The remains of Rebecca Contois were recovered in 2022 at Brady Road landfill in south Winnipeg. A fourth woman, whom community members have named Mashkode Bizhiki'ikwe, or Buffalo Woman, hasn't been identified.

Jeremy Skibicki is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Morgan Harris, Marcedes Myran, Rebecca Contois and a fourth unidentified woman, whom community members have named Mashkode Bizhiki'ikwe, or Buffalo Woman. (Submitted by Cambria Harris, Donna Bartlett and Darryl Contois)

In announcing his arrest and details of the case in December 2022, Winnipeg police Chief Danny Smyth said the force made the decision not to search Prairie Green because it wasn't feasible.

That decision was disputed by loved ones of the victims, First Nations leaders, politicians and others. In the months that followed a feasibility study was ordered to look into what a search would entail.

It estimated it could take one to three years and cost between $84 and $184 million to conduct a search.

The Progressive Conservative provincial government at the time refused to move forward with a search, citing safety concerns and hazards crews might face that were identified in that study.

The same study, funded by the federal government, said it was feasible to search for the women if certain mitigation measures were put in place.

Ottawa put up another $740,000 last year for this second report exploring how such a search could be done safely while minimizing risks of exposure to toxic materials. An Indigenous-led committee was involved in the report.

Families of the victims received it last week. AMC won't be releasing it in full to the public and will instead be releasing an overview and recommendations on Thursday.

The organization and its partners, including Long Plain First Nation, are expected to share the report findings with different levels of government.

The Manitoba NDP has committed to searching the landfill.

Alleged serial killer Jeremy Skibicki was arrested in 2022 in connection with the deaths. He has pleaded not guilty to four counts of first-degree murder, and a six-week jury trial is slated to begin April 29.

Support is available for anyone affected by details of this case. If you require support, you can contact Ka Ni Kanichihk's Medicine Bear Counselling, Support and Elder Services at 204-594-6500, ext. 102 or 104 (within Winnipeg), or 1-888-953-5264 (outside Winnipeg).

Support is also available via Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak's Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Liaison unit at 1-800-442-0488 or 204-677-1648.

People outside Manitoba can call 1-844-413-6649, an independent, national, toll-free support call line that provides emotional assistance.