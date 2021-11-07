Grand Chief urges new Manitoba premier to address open wound

Premier Heather Stefanson should begin to heal the rift with Indigenous people caused by Brian Pallister by explicitly denouncing his racially charged comments about colonialists meaning to do no harm, Manitoba's Grand Chief said Friday.

"Racists need to be held accountable, and if you're going to do that quietly, then that's not good enough," Arlen Dumas told the Free Press in a wide-ranging interview.

To read more on this story from the Winnipeg Free Press, click here.

