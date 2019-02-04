Manitoba seeks vendor to replace 65 provincial ambulances

Manitoba is looking for a vendor to replace 65 ambulances in the provincial fleet.

The new vehicles are expected to hit roads in all five Manitoba health regions later this year, the province said in a news release Monday.

The replacements are being brought in as part of an effort to modernize the fleet, the release said.

Prospective vendors are also being asked to submit proposals for a suspension system to improve ride quality, the release said.

The province isn't saying how much the ambulances are expected to cost, the release said, to ensure the tendering process isn't affected.

