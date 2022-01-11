Ambulance involved in a crash on Maryland Street near Misericordia Hospital

Winnipeg police say traffic is diverted on Maryland Street in the West Broadway neighbourhood after an ambulance was involved in a collision with another vehicle on Tuesday.

A police spokesperson said they were called to the corner of the southbound street at Westminster Avenue at about 11:15 am.

The spokesperson said no one was seriously injured in the crash that occurred a block away from Misericordia Hospital.

A number of police cruisers were seen in the area of the crash, as well as Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service vehicles.

CBC News has asked the City of Winnipeg for more information.

