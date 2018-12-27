1 dead, 3 in hospital after ambulance-SUV crash on Highway 16

One person is dead and three others are in hospital after a head-on crash between an ambulance and an SUV in Manitoba.

The ambulance was transporting a patient to Winnipeg from Neepawa around 5:30 a.m. Thursday, when the crash happened ​on Highway 16, Prairie Mountain emergency medical service director Louise Stitt said.

The driver of the SUV died, said RCMP Cpl. Julie Courchaine, noting "visibility and road conditions are poor" in the area.

Two paramedics and the patient in the ambulance are in hospital in Neepawa, Stitt said.

Manitoba Highways reopened a section of Highway 16 between Neepawa and Gladstone, from Provincial Road 352 to Road 74 North, which was closed following the crash.