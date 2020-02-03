Police are searching for Ambrose Aidoo, 33, who is wanted in sexual assault.

He's also wanted in falsely representing himself as a peace office and failing to attend court in accordance with his release order.

Police say he was living in Brandon but hasn't seen in the area since January 16th, 2020.

Police believe Aidoo is in Winnipeg and are asking for anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the Brandon Police Service at 204-729-2345.