Skip to Main Content
Police search for man wanted in sexual assault
Manitoba

Police search for man wanted in sexual assault

Police are searching for Ambrose Aidoo, 33, who is wanted in sexual assault

Police believe Ambrose Aidoo, 33, is in Winnipeg

CBC News ·
Ambrose Aidoo, 33, is wanted in sexual assault. (Brandon Police Service)

Police are searching for Ambrose Aidoo, 33, who is wanted in sexual assault.

He's also wanted in falsely representing himself as a peace office and failing to attend court in accordance with his release order.  

Police say he was living in Brandon but hasn't seen in the area since January 16th, 2020.

Police believe Aidoo is in Winnipeg and are asking for anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the Brandon Police Service at 204-729-2345.

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|