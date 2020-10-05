Amazon delivery station coming to Winnipeg, province announces

Amazon is setting up shop in Winnipeg, the provincial government announced Monday.

A new delivery station, spanning 113,000 square feet, is to be built in the Inkster Industrial Park. It is scheduled to be operational some time next year.

"This is such an exciting day for us at Amazon, as it brings us one step closer to be able to better serve our customers in Canada," Tushar Kumar, Amazon Canada's regional director of operations for last mile logistics, said during a news conference Monday.

"We know there is a talented workforce here, and we look forward to expanding our presence in Canada as we become part of this community when we open our doors next year."

Amazon is the massive online shopping site owned by Jeff Bezos, the world's richest man. The company's delivery stations are responsible for the last mile — or the last 1.6 kilometres, approximately — of an order's trip, explained Kumar.

In other words, a delivery station, such as the one slated to be built in Winnipeg, ensures a customer's package arrives at their door.

The station will aim to deliver packages throughout Winnipeg and some surrounding areas, Kumar said, so deliveries in rural communities in Manitoba may not be impacted.

Kumar could not specify what factors made Amazon want to come to Winnipeg, but said demand and workforce talent are key contributors to anywhere they post up.

Monday's announcement also means "hundreds of full-time and part-time jobs" will be coming to Winnipeg, said Kumar, adding that hourly wages will be competitive and workers will receive benefits.

Local entrepreneurs could also build businesses by delivering Amazon packages exclusively, he said.

"Every job's important, so this gives us that spark that we've been looking for," said Ralph Eichler, minister for Economic Development and Trades, adding that the announcement is especially timely as Manitoba tries to recover its economy from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We've seen numbers increase on [their] own, but when you have multinational companies, like Amazon, coming to Winnipeg, it certainly gives us faith in what we're doing as government to make sure we have the right checks-and-balances, and the right business attitude, to attract businesses like this."

Jamie Moses, economic development and training critic for the Opposition NDP, is excited about Amazon's investment and the incoming jobs. But Moses told CBC News that he hopes workers are paid liveable wages, that the delivery station is a safe workplace and that Amazon's presence does not hinder the growth of local small businesses.

Amazon has expanded into Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta, Kumar said, but the Winnipeg site will be the first in Manitoba.