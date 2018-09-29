Skip to Main Content
Brandon police looking for missing woman

Amanda Remezoff was last seen in Brandon Sept. 14. (Brandon Police Service)

Police are asking for help tracking down a missing Brandon woman.

Police say it is uncharacteristic for Remezoff to be out of contact with family members for this extended period of time.

Remezoff is 5'10" tall with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Remezoff's whereabouts is asked to contact Brandon police at 204-729-2345.

