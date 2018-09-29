Brandon police looking for missing woman

Police are asking for help tracking down a missing Brandon woman.

Amanda Remezoff was last seen in Brandon Sept. 14.

Police say it is uncharacteristic for Remezoff to be out of contact with family members for this extended period of time.

Remezoff is 5'10" tall with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Remezoff's whereabouts is asked to contact Brandon police at 204-729-2345.

