Community hosts fundraiser on horseback to buy new wheelchair for Alyssa Selman

Alyssa Selman watched her family and friends ride on the backs of horses Saturday during a fundraiser to help her buy a new wheelchair.

But the Manitoba jockey— who was paralyzed during a race eight years ago— didn't feel like she missed out.

"It is just as exciting to watch them do it," Selman said.

Selman was 29 years old when she was thrown from her horse during a race at Assiniboia Downs in June 2015. She suffered a spinal cord injury and became paralyzed from the chest down.

At the time, the Downs CEO said it was the most serious incident in 35 years.

Now, eight years later, Selman's friends and family organized a fundraiser to help her buy a new, light-weight wheelchair that they hope will help her be more independent.

"She's having troubles getting around," said family friend of about 12 years, John Teichroeb. "It's something she needs to be able to achieve independence in her life."

The new wheelchair will cost between $7,500 and $8,000, he said.

"The chair I have now is falling apart," Selman said.

Selman is only about 85 pounds and has trouble lifting the chair over her head when she gets into her car, she added.

Supporters arrived at an arena southwest of Roseisle, Manitoba on Saturday for a silent auction, 50/50 draw, barbeque, and horse riding events. People from surrounding communities and even North Dakota came out with their horses, said Teichroeb. All proceeds for the day's festivities will go toward Selman's new chair.

Selman had a difficult time coping after the accident, but support from friends and family helped her get to where she is today, Teichroeb said.

"Alyssa's one of those types of people that everybody likes," he said. "It's nice to see something good be brought back to her."

Selman's mobility hasn't improved much, but that hasn't stopped her from riding.

She still rides her Belgian Paint named Duke, which she bought two years after the accident. They ride about one to two times a week, she said.

"I'm finally at a place where I'm pretty happy with how things have turned out," Selman said.

But Selman gets most of her joy from watching her 12-year-old daughter ride.

"She's probably better than I ever was," she said.

Selman said maybe her daughter will try racing one day.

"She's a lot of fun to watch."