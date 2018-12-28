Mailboxes broken into at Altona post office

Police in Altona, Man. say several mailboxes were broken into at the town's post office overnight Thursday.

The break-ins happened at the Canada Post building on Second Avenue NE between Thursday night and Friday morning, according to information released on the Altona Police Service's Facebook account.

Police say five mailboxes were successfully broken into, while 11 more boxes were attempted without success. Investigators are speaking with the owners of the mailboxes to determine what might have been stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-324-5353. Altona police pay cash for information that leads to a conviction.

