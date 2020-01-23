Pot-shop opponents in Altona, Man., petitioning to block store's opening through plebiscite

A pot shop that has already been approved by the Town of Altona is suddenly facing opposition by a group of citizens petitioning to keep the store from opening.

Mayor Al Friesen told CBC Radio Noon host Marjorie Dowhos that council is surprised and somewhat disappointed by the pushback, because there was little to none when the idea of retail marijuana or the store's location were proposed.

"Really we had, virtually, no negative feedback and overwhelmingly positive feedback," Friesen said.

"We feel throughout the entire process we were open, guided by our desire for a safe and regulated presence in the town," he said, adding that it was a "business-positive decision to fill an empty building" and create jobs.

People's main concerns revolve around safety and that the drug could become a negative influence in the town, according to Friesen.

Part of the reason council is frustrated by the opposition, Friesen said, is because the store's location seemed to be ideal; it's in downtown Altona, next to the mall and a pharmacy — making it visible to the public and regular police patrols — but is away from any schools.

In order for the petition to be successful, 20 per cent of eligible voters in Altona would have to sign it. That would force council to review the petition and, if all checks out, call a plebiscite — a direct vote of all the members of an electorate on an important public question.

The petition has an expiry date of 90 days after it gets its first signature, Friesen said, which means the deadline is coming up "relatively soon."

Friesen doesn't know how many people have signed so far, but said the petition would need 620 signatures to reach the 20 per cent threshold.

He also said the plebiscite would have to take place prior to Jan. 1, 2022.