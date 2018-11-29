Altona, Man., police officer alleged to have pointed gun at youth: Independent Investigation Unit

Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating an allegation that an officer pointed a gun at a female youth while transporting her to Winnipeg in 2015.

The officer is alleged to have pointed the weapon while transporting the youth from Altona, Man., to Winnipeg in December 2015, according to a Thursday news release from the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba.

Altona is roughly 90 kilometres southwest of Winnipeg.

The Altona Police Service learned of the allegations on Nov. 12 and contacted the IIU immediately. The service then gathered additional information, in consultation with the unit, and gave formal notification on Monday.

"Although there were no injuries sustained in this matter, the IIU civilian director has determined it is in the public interest for the unit to investigate," the unit wrote in its news release.

The unit said it will not release further details as the investigation is ongoing.