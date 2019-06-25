Man pulling car out of rural driveway dies in fatal crash north of Altona
A 21-year-old man from Winkler is dead after the car he was driving was hit from the side by a minivan on Highway 30.
35-year-old driving minivan hit side of car, suffering minor injuries, Manitoba RCMP say
A 21-year-old man from Winkler is dead after the car he was driving was hit from the side by a minivan.
RCMP were called to a stretch of Highway 30 north of Altona, Man., after reports of a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon.
Investigators believe a 35-year-old woman was driving a minivan north on Highway 30 when she hit a car pulling onto the highway from a rural driveway, RCMP said.
The 21-year-old driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene, and the woman suffered minor injuries.
Speed, alcohol and drugs aren't considered factors in the crash, RCMP said.
Altona is about 90 kilometres south of Winnipeg.
More from CBC Manitoba:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.