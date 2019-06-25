Man pulling car out of rural driveway dies in fatal crash north of Altona

A 21-year-old man from Winkler is dead after the car he was driving was hit from the side by a minivan.

RCMP were called to a stretch of Highway 30 north of Altona, Man., after reports of a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon.

Investigators believe a 35-year-old woman was driving a minivan north on Highway 30 when she hit a car pulling onto the highway from a rural driveway, RCMP said.

The 21-year-old driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene, and the woman suffered minor injuries.

Speed, alcohol and drugs aren't considered factors in the crash, RCMP said.

Altona is about 90 kilometres south of Winnipeg.

More from CBC Manitoba: