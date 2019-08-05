One year later, Alonsa residents still cleaning up after deadly tornado

The hot humid weather this August long weekend is sparking bittersweet memories for some people in Alonsa, as debris from last year's massive tornado continues to wash up on the shores of the beach near the small Manitoba community.

The twister destroyed houses, cabins and farms, and claimed the life of 77-year-old Jack Furrie on Aug. 3, 2018.

The senior's small farmhouse was destroyed. Furrie was found dead outside.

Mike Brown is a cattle farmer and councillor for the rural municipality of Alonsa.

Jack Furrie was his uncle.

"It was pretty devastating, the day it happened. I was at the site when they found him that night. It's kind of one of those things you don't want to picture and have happen again in a lifetime, anytime," Brown said.

That's not all Brown lost. Another uncle and aunt were in their basement when the twister tore the roof off their house, trapping them inside.

After negotiating with their insurance company for several months, they realized they would only get full coverage if they decided to rebuild. They felt they were too old. Instead, Brown says, they moved to Portage la Prairie to be close to their children.

The tornado carved a destructive path up to 800 metres wide through Alonsa, Man., and was on the ground for at least 20 minutes before making its exit over Lake Manitoba. (submitted by Natalie Gordon)

As for Brown, he says he lost some fencing and trees, things that can all be replaced.

Now, he says the community has fewer people in it as it moves forward after the devastating storm. Something he hopes he never sees again.

"It's always in the back of my mind. And now when you get some hot nasty weather like we have been having, and a storm could roll in, everybody is watching pretty carefully," he said.

"But everybody is trying to move on — to clean up and carry on."

Still cleaning up

Despite heroic efforts by the local community and volunteers from outside to help with the clean up, there is still more to be done.

Tractors, wooden structures, panes of glass, and other road vehicles sitting at the bottom of Lake Manitoba. Brown says the province brought in an amphibex twice to clean up what debris it could along the beach area. But the larger items remain immersed in water, unable to be retrieved.

Annie Richard lives about six kilometres from where the twister touched down. She caught pictures of the storm. A year later on the August 3 anniversary, she had a hard time looking at them.

"I really didn't want to see that again. I don't want to see another one coming. It was hard to look at. Every storm this summer we would stand out there and watch. It's an eerie feeling. Still," said Richard.

She says while the beach looks beautiful again and has been cleaned up for campers and vacationers, she and her children won't go in the water.

A trailer rests partially on top of a car in the Margaret Bruce Campground following the tornado on Aug. 3, 2018. (Justin Fraser/CBC)

"I wouldn't feel safe. All the pieces of glass. That where kids swim. A lot of families have camped out there every summer, and for how much glass and wood and nails and old tractors and vehicles in the lake, I wouldn't feel comfortable swimming with kids out there," she said.

As the town moves forward to resume life as normal, Brown says there will always be a very physical reminder of the 800 metre path the tornado carved when it touched down.

"The landscape is changed forever. The path is still there," he said.

"It's mark will be here for years to come."