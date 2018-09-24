Alonsa residents concerned after Alert Ready test fails to reach their cellphones

People living in a Manitoba community hit by a fatal tornado last summer did not receive a message from the national alert system during Wednesday's Canada-wide public test.

The live test of the Alert Ready system was supposed to result in texts and alarms going to cellphones, televisions and radios across the country yesterday afternoon.

Stan Asham, reeve of the rural municipality of Alonsa, saw the alert on TV, but neither he nor his wife got it on the phones.

"I was in the house because I'm sick, that's why I was here. But if I had been away or something, I don't know," he said.

Cell service in the area has always been poor, and people in areas out of range of LTE towers can't get the message. That's concerning, Asham said, considering a man died when a tornado touched down in the area on Aug. 3, 2018.

"That was right in when people were away and camping and stuff like that and counting on their cellphones to warn them," said Asham.

The community is still cleaning up from the destruction left in the wake of the tornado, which carved an 800-metre path through the Alonsa, Silver Ridge, and Margaret Bruce Beach area, about 165 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, killing a man, 77, destroying houses and flinging vehicles and other debris into a nearby lake.

Asham says the rural municipality has met with Bell MTS, but says the company told him the town would have to put up its own tower to get better cellphone service.