Winnipeg man sentenced to 10 years for strangling death of girlfriend

A Winnipeg man who has admitted to strangling his girlfriend during a fight in a rural motel room has been handed a 10-year prison sentence in connection to the killing.

Carrie Hoefer, 43, was found dead in a room at Motel 66, near Deacon's Corner, just outside Winnipeg in the Rural Municipality of Springfield, in December 2014.

Allen Drobot was arrested the same day and charged with second-degree murder.

But Drobot would later plead guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter through a deal with the Crown that saw both his defence and the prosecutor jointly recommend a 10-year sentence.

Court of Queen's Bench Justice Sadie Bond agreed to the sentence Friday, calling it significant.

"His act is clearly not an accident," she said during her sentencing.

"He must have been aware that Ms. Hoefer might die."

With time served, Drobot will remain behind bars for just over four years.

Plea deal struck

Court heard the couple were fighting over a failed effort to have sex the day Hoefer was killed.

Much of the Crown's case centred around a statement Drobot made to police, admitting to strangling Hoefer with an article of clothing while attempting to stop her from yelling at him.

But problems with the the case — court heard Drobot had not been given the chance to contact a lawyer before making the statement to officers, and the fact the evidence supported a partial defence of provocation — led the Crown to strike the plea deal.

RCMP initially said they were investigating a suspicious death in the motel room near Deacon's Corner, in the RM of Springfield. (CBC)

Court heard both Drobot and Hoefer were living with mental illness and were using drugs and alcohol around the time of her death. They had moved into the motel after the pair fell into financial difficulties that forced Drobot to sell his Winnipeg home.

Drobot's defence argued he had never intended to kill Hoefer, telling the court she had a history of belittling and manipulating Drobot, and had been hitting him and throwing things at him the morning she was killed.

Justice Bond said the case falls into the "upper end of manslaughter," calling it closer to murder.

She stressed the lesser charge doesn't "diminish the loss and the sorrow and the grief that family members suffer."

"I want you to know that the court hears you when you express those feelings," she told members of Hoefer's family who were in court and spoke about the impact of her death.

"Whatever sentence I impose today can't begin to touch that grief."

'Her future was cut off'

Prior to his sentencing Drobot was given an opportunity to speak. He apologized to Hoefer's family, including her two sons, and told the court he has learned the importance of not suppressing anger through a program he's taken in prison.

"If I knew then what I know now things might have been different," he said.

"Again I say that I am very, very sorry."

In her victim impact statement Hoefer's mother, Katherine King, called her daughter a kind, caring and loving woman who was working at making a better future for herself and her sons.

"Carrie's life mattered, but her life was taken. Her future was cut off and all of her hopes and dreams are finished because of Allen Drobot," she said.

"I'm physically ill when I picture Carrie face down on that floor being strangled to her death. I can't imagine the fear she must have felt in those last moments.

"I can never have my daughter back again."