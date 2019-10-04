Manitoba RCMP name man wanted in armed home invasion

Manitoba RCMP officers are looking for a suspect after two men were assaulted and robbed at gunpoint in Molson, Man., Wednesday morning.

Mounties found an abandoned vehicle near Molson Road in the rural municipality of Reynolds shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday. After investigating further, they went to a home in Molson, where two men told the officers they were assaulted and robbed during a violent home invasion earlier that morning.

The men said three or four people entered the home, assaulted them and forced them into a room at gunpoint where they were tied, blindfolded and gagged.

The people robbed the men and fled in the stolen vehicle that was found by the officers, police said.

One of the suspects was identified as Allan Rykle Shnittker of Winnipeg, who is wanted for outstanding charges. RCMP officers said an arrest warrant has been issued for him.

The other robbers were wearing balaclavas and the victims weren't able to identify them, RCMP said.

Schnittker is 30, five feet, 10 inches and 161 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

He faces 27 charges in relation to the incident, including assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, robbery with a firearm and assault causing bodily harm.

Schnittker is believed to be armed and dangerous, and officers warn the public not to approach him. He is known to visit the Winnipeg, Beausejour and Lac du Bonnet areas regularly.

Molson is about 60 kilometres east of Winnipeg, near Beausejour.

RCMP ask anyone who has information about Schnittker's whereabouts or about the incident to call the Whitemouth RCMP at 204-348-7177 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.