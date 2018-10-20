New book written for kids — and edited by kids — celebrates disabilities and differences

A book edited by kids, for kids hopes to show people the positive side of having autism, anxiety, ADHD, and other neurological and psychological disorders.

All Kinds of Minds is a project of Winnipeg's Angela Taylor, the CEO and founder of Inspire Community Outreach — but she decided to go straight to the target reader in putting it together.

"There came the idea that we should talk to kids about what they wanted to see," she said.

After working with children in schools for years, Taylor said she longed for a book that encompassed all the messages around mental health she wanted to get across.

She and her staff spent almost two years looking at books published around the world to find something that would fit, but couldn't find what they were looking for.

A page from All Kinds of Minds. At first, it was hard to get kids to come up with examples of how having a disability or mental health issue can be positive, Taylor said. (Submitted by Angela Taylor )

At first, it was hard to get kids to talk about the positive side of things like ADHD, autism, anxiety or post-traumatic stress disorder — things that are usually seen as negative in society — Taylor said.

Many kids felt too ashamed or embarrassed, she said.

"It was pretty tough actually. It was through building relationships that they felt safe enough to have open conversations with their families and to tell us, 'It's hard for me,'" she said.

She then realized she'd have to talk to kids about how you can do great things despite, or perhaps because of, your differences.

"That really kind of shifted things for some of the kids that were having a hard time articulating why it could also be a positive," she said.

All Kinds of Minds was published earlier this year and had its official launch on Saturday. (Submitted by Angela Taylor)

A launch for the book took place Saturday, though it was published earlier this year.

Since then, Taylor said the reaction to the book has been very profound.

"I've had parents and children come toward me and say, 'Your book changed my life,'" she said.

